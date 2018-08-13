Se va el verano y llega el otoño con sus ferias y festivales a Connecticut

Es ese tiempo del año donde Connecticut le da la bienvenida al otoño con carnavales, festivales y ferias en cada esquina del estado. Con gran cantidad de actividades, entretenimiento, música en vivo y deliciosa comida; lo dificil es elegir a cual de estas ferias tú y tu familia asistirán.
Acá te dejamos una lista:
Lebanon Country Fair
Agosto 10-12, 2018
122 Mack Rd. Lebanon, CT
Bridgewater Country Fair
Agosto 17-19, 2018
106 Main St. South, Bridgewater, CT
Hamburg Fair
Agosto 17-19, 2018
1 Sterling City Rd. Lyme, CT
Wolcott Country Fair
Agosto 17-19, 2018
245 Wolcott Rd. Wolcott, CT
Brooklyn Fair
Agosto 23-26, 2018
Brooklyn Fairgrounds, Rte. 169 & 15 Fairgrounds Rd.
Chester Fair
Agosto 24-26, 2018
Chester Fairgrounds, Rte. 154, Chester, CT
Terryville Lions Club Fair
Agosto 24-26, 2018
Terryville Fairgrounds, 171 Town Hill Rd. Plymouth, CT
Haddam Neck Fair
Agosto 31-Septiembre 3, 2018
Haddam Neck Fairgrounds, 26 Quarry Hill Rd.
Woodstock Fair
Agosto 31- Septiembre 3, 2018
Woodstock Fairgrounds, 281 Rte. 169, South Woodstock, CT
Goshen Fair
Septiembre 1-3, 2018
Goshen Fairgrounds, 116 Old Middle St. (Rte. 63)
Hebron Harvest Fair
Septiembre 6-9, 2018
Hebron Lion’s Fairgrounds, 347 Gilead St. (Rte. 85)
North Haven Fair
Septiembre 6-9, 2018
North Haven Fairgrounds, 290 Washington Ave. (Rte. 5)
Wapping Fair
Septiembre 6-9, 2018
75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT
Bethlehem Fair
Septiembre 7-9, 2018
Bethlehem Fairgrounds, 384 Main St. North Rte. 61, Bethlehem, CT
Ledyard Fair
Septiembre 7-9, 2018
Ledyard Fairgrounds, 740 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Four Town Fair
Somers – Septiembre 13-16, 2018
Four Town Fair Fairgrounds, 56 Egypt Rd. (off Rte. 83), Somers, CT
Berlin Fair
Septiembre 14-16, 2018
Berlin Fairgrounds, 430 Beckley Rd. Berlin, CT
Orange Country Fair
Septiembre 15-16, 2018
Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Rd. (Rte. 152)
Guilford Fair
Septiembre 21-23, 2018
Guilford Fairgrounds, Lovers Lane
Durham Fair
Septiembre 27-30, 2018
Durham Fairgrounds, Rtes. 17 & 68
Harwinton Fair
Octubre 5-7, 2018
Harwinton Fairgrounds, 150 Locust Rd.
Portland Fair
Octubre 5-7, 2018
Exchange Club Fairgrounds, Rte. 17A, Portland, CT