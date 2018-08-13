 Google+
Se va el verano y llega el otoño con sus ferias y festivales a Connecticut

Se va el verano y llega el otoño con sus ferias y festivales a Connecticut

August 13, 2018

Es ese tiempo del año donde Connecticut le da la bienvenida al otoño con carnavales, festivales y ferias en cada esquina del estado. Con gran cantidad de actividades, entretenimiento, música en vivo y deliciosa comida; lo dificil es elegir a cual de estas ferias tú y tu familia asistirán.

Acá te dejamos una lista:

 

Lebanon Country Fair

Agosto 10-12, 2018

122 Mack Rd. Lebanon,  CT

 

Bridgewater Country Fair

Agosto 17-19, 2018

106 Main St. South, Bridgewater,  CT

 

Hamburg Fair

Agosto 17-19, 2018

1 Sterling City Rd. Lyme,  CT

 

Wolcott Country Fair

Agosto 17-19, 2018

245 Wolcott Rd. Wolcott,  CT

 

Brooklyn Fair

Agosto 23-26, 2018 

Brooklyn Fairgrounds, Rte. 169 & 15 Fairgrounds Rd.

 

Chester Fair

Agosto 24-26, 2018

Chester Fairgrounds, Rte. 154, Chester, CT

 

Terryville Lions Club Fair

Agosto 24-26, 2018

Terryville Fairgrounds, 171 Town Hill Rd. Plymouth, CT

 

Haddam Neck Fair

Agosto 31-Septiembre 3, 2018

Haddam Neck Fairgrounds, 26 Quarry Hill Rd.

 

Woodstock Fair

Agosto 31- Septiembre 3, 2018

Woodstock Fairgrounds, 281 Rte. 169, South Woodstock, CT

 

Goshen Fair

Septiembre 1-3, 2018

Goshen Fairgrounds, 116 Old Middle St. (Rte. 63)

 

Hebron Harvest Fair

Septiembre 6-9, 2018

Hebron Lion’s Fairgrounds, 347 Gilead St. (Rte. 85)

 

North Haven Fair

Septiembre 6-9, 2018

North Haven Fairgrounds, 290 Washington Ave. (Rte. 5)

 

Wapping Fair

Septiembre 6-9, 2018

75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT

 

Bethlehem Fair

Septiembre 7-9, 2018

Bethlehem Fairgrounds, 384 Main St. North Rte. 61, Bethlehem, CT

 

Ledyard Fair

Septiembre 7-9, 2018

Ledyard Fairgrounds, 740 Colonel Ledyard Highway

 

Four Town Fair

Somers – Septiembre 13-16, 2018

Four Town Fair Fairgrounds, 56 Egypt Rd. (off Rte. 83), Somers, CT

 

Berlin Fair

Septiembre 14-16, 2018

Berlin Fairgrounds, 430 Beckley Rd. Berlin, CT

 

Orange Country Fair

Septiembre 15-16, 2018

Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Rd. (Rte. 152)

 

Guilford Fair

Septiembre 21-23, 2018

Guilford Fairgrounds, Lovers Lane

 

Durham Fair

Septiembre 27-30, 2018

Durham Fairgrounds,  Rtes. 17 & 68

 

Harwinton Fair

Octubre 5-7, 2018

Harwinton Fairgrounds, 150 Locust Rd.

 

Portland Fair

Octubre 5-7, 2018

Exchange Club Fairgrounds, Rte. 17A, Portland, CT

 

